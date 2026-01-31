Ousmane Sonko and his government aim to transform sport into economic and social leverage

During the presentation of the CAN 2025 trophy at the Mamadou Dia Administrative Building, Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko considered that the coronation of the Lions goes beyond the sporting framework and embodies a state of mind capable of lastingly inspiring Senegalese society.

Referring to the context of the presentation of the trophy and its recent trip to Morocco, the Prime Minister explained that he had cited the Senegalese national team as an example. “This new mindset that the Lions have created, of telling ourselves that we can overcome any obstacle despite the difficulties, can only make us proud as a State. The starting point of this state of mind is Kinshasa (the Martyrs stadium),” he said. According to him, this state of mind must be extrapolated to all youth, well beyond the football fields.

The government’s sporting vision

Speaking directly to the president of the FSF Abdoulaye Fall, Ousmane Sonko assured that he had heard the complaints made by the executive committee of the FSF on the support of football. “ Mr. President of the Federation, I have heard your complaints. I am working there with the Minister of Sports on instructions from the President of the Republic “, he clarified. The objective, according to the Prime Minister, is to support a dynamic driven by youth, in a context where sport is becoming a driver of development.

“ Sport is no longer simply a game, football is no longer simply a rolling ball, it is an entire economy, an ecosystem », recalled the Prime Minister. In this perspective, the next World Cup constitutes a major sporting but also economic event. Our desire is to make sport a real lever for socio-economic development, and together we will achieve this. The State will do everything in its power to support this tremendous dynamic driven by youth, and the next big event will be the Football World Cup. “, he concluded.

Sheikh Gora DIOP