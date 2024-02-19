“He is not Mo Salah nor Victor Osimhen”, Hugo Broos defends Percy Tau

Criticized for his lack of realism in the final gestures during CAN 2023 in Ivory Coast, Percy Tau can count on the support of Hugo Broos. The South Africa coach was keen to point out that his player is not of the caliber of Mohamed Salah or Victor Osimhen.

Despite South Africa’s encouraging performance at CAN 2023, with a third place on the podium, Bafana Bafana were not spared from criticism upon their return to the country. Many particularly attacked striker Percy Tau. Custodian of the South African game, the Al Ahly winger has been singled out by the local press, who consider him less decisive than his teammates Teboho Mokoena and Themba Zwane, clearly above him.

Faced with this breaking wave, the 29-year-old can count on the support of his coach. “Percy is a very good player. But all South Africans think he is a man who can decide the match. He can’t decide the match.”declared Hugo Broos in comments relayed by Kingfut.

Percy is not a miracle worker

Tau won the 2023 Interclub Player of the Year award. However, he is not of the same standing as Mohamed Salah and Victor Osimhen. “When Percy plays with confidence, the standard of the South African team is high because he is a good player. But he will not be the player who decides the game. For example, he is not Salah of Egypt. This is not Osimhen from Nigeria. He’s not that type of player.”explained the Belgian.

“A good Percy just raises the level (of Bafana) when he plays for Bafana. And when he’s not in good shape, everyone says, “Look how Percy is doing.” Ok, but for me, I still trust Percy. I know he can take us to the next level. But it has to be judged fairly, but that doesn’t happen in South Africa. They want miracles from him. Percy can’t do miracles for you, he can’t “, finished Broos.