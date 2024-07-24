2024 Olympics: Guinea falls at the start, Egypt powerless

Guinea lost to New Zealand (1-2) this Wednesday in the group stage of the football tournament at the 2024 Olympic Games. Favorite of Group C, Egypt drew against Dominica (0-0).

The first day of the group stages of the men’s football tournament at the 2024 Olympics continues this Wednesday evening, with several matches played across French pitches. A tenant of group A, Guinea faced New Zealand in Nice. Housed in a tough group including France and the United States, the Syli national had to win to start its tournament.

Unfortunately for coach Kaba Diawara, his players produced the complete opposite. The Guineans lost 2-1. Against an opponent who was within their reach, captain Naby Keita’s teammates were unable to win.

Led in the first half by a goal from Garbett (25th), the Guinea team had equalized through Diawara (72nd). But in the last quarter of an hour, New Zealand will regain the advantage thanks to Waine (76e). Final score: 2-1.

Thanks to this victory, New Zealand temporarily takes the lead in Group A, while waiting for the other clash of the evening between France and the United States. Guinea is last.

Egypt disappoints

Group C favorite, Egypt failed to get off to a good start in the competition. Against the Dominican Republic, the Pharaohs U23 failed to beat their opponents. The two teams ended in a goalless draw at the final whistle (0-0). A bad move for the Egyptians who will have to react on the second day to avoid getting into trouble.