Maram Kairé joins the Global Advisory Council on the Future of Space

The Director General of the Senegalese Agency for Space Studies (ASES), Maram Kairé, has just been appointed member of the Global Space Futures Advisory Council of Seraphim Space, one of the main global players in investment in the space sector. This international consultative body was established on April 15 during the Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, United States.

This appointment constitutes new international recognition for the Senegalese scientist, a major figure in the development of space sciences in Africa. By accepting this invitation, Maram Kairé praised the role played by Seraphim in structuring the global space ecosystem.

“Seraphim’s remarkable journey and leadership in building the global space investment ecosystem over the past decade is truly inspiring. The breadth of your vision, which covers innovation, investment, geopolitics and long-term impact on the planet, resonates strongly with the strategic ambitions we are currently developing in Africa,” he said.

For the president of the Global Advisory Council, Candace Johnson, the arrival of the Senegalese manager will enrich the organization’s strategic thinking.

“We are particularly enthusiastic about bringing an African perspective to the Council’s reflections on the future of space, geointelligence, resilience, sustainable development and international cooperation,” she stressed.

She also highlighted the scientific expertise of Maram Kairé, notably his participation in several NASA missions devoted to the observation of stellar occultations as part of the New Horizons and Lucy programs.

Oumar FEDIOR