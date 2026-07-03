Ebola epidemic: a first case identified in France, in a doctor returning from the DRC

For the first time, a case of Ebola was identified on French territory, in a doctor returning from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) currently facing a major epidemic, French health authorities announced on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Health “confirms today the identification of a first positive case of Ebola virus disease on the national territory,” it said in a press release, specifying that the patient was isolated. Questioned by AFP, the ministry indicates that the case was identified in mainland France.

The situation is being monitored “very closely” by the Prime Minister, according to his entourage.

This is the first time that a case of Ebola has been diagnosed in France. In 2014, during a major epidemic in West Africa, two patients were received on French territory, but after being diagnosed abroad.

A few cases had, however, been detected at the time on American or British soil.

In the present case, the DRC, from which the diagnosed doctor returned, is currently hit by a major epidemic of this disease which results in a very often fatal hemorrhagic fever.

The French case is the first identified outside the African continent for this epidemic which is also hitting Uganda, and involves a rare strain of the virus, known as Bundibugyo, against which there is no vaccine or specific treatment.

Public health experts widely believe that the risk of transmission of the epidemic remains low throughout the world, due to the relatively non-contagious nature of the Ebola virus.

“The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has judged the risk of infection to be low for European residents and travelers going to active traffic areas, and very low for the general European population,” recalls the Ministry of Health.

“All precautionary measures, and in particular the isolation of the patient, were taken upon his arrival on the national territory with a transfer to the hospital in secure conditions in order to avoid any risk of contamination,” he also assured.

An investigation is underway to identify possible contact cases who will be ordered to isolate at home for 21 days.

The WHO indicated in mid-June that the transmission of the epidemic is accelerating in the DRC despite the strengthening of health response measures. According to official figures, 896 cases have been recorded, including 232 deaths, but many experts consider it likely that the scale is underestimated, with the epidemic hitting very remote regions.

AFP