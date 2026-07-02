Electricity fraud: More than 180 million FCFA recovered in Kaolack in 2025!

Electricity fraud continues to weigh heavily on the finances of the National Electricity Company of Senegal (Senelec). In the Kaolack region, control operations carried out since the beginning of 2025 have made it possible to recover more than 180 million CFA francs.

The information was revealed this Monday during an awareness workshop organized by the Center-East Regional Delegation (DRCE) of Senelec for local media. This meeting, held as winter approaches, also aimed to draw people’s attention to the risks associated with electrical installations during periods of heavy rain. According to Makhtar Diop, head of the main Senelec agency in Kaolack, fraud remains a worrying phenomenon. “Fraud is being seen almost everywhere. We have set up teams responsible for their detection and the perpetrators will have to answer for their actions,” he said.

Nationally, these practices cause losses estimated at more than 80 billion CFA francs each year. Faced with this situation, Senelec intends to strengthen its prevention and awareness actions. Community radio stations will be used more and materials in national languages ​​will be broadcast in order to better reach the populations.

The meeting also made it possible to present the progress made in the sector. DRCE officials indicated that 12,683 localities have already been electrified across the country, while 6,571 others are in the process of electrification. In 2025, the network also recorded the arrival of 156,000 new customers.

Senelec thus reaffirms its ambition to achieve universal access to electricity by 2029. Furthermore, advice was given to users on better use of Woyofal meters in order to better control their energy consumption.