Manchester United: Rio Ferdinand warns André Onana

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has warned André Onana, author of a big blunder during the defeat against Bayern Munich (3-4) on Wednesday evening in the Champions League.

The evening started badly for Onana, who made a fatal error on Bayern’s first goal, setting the tone for an up-and-down performance against the Bavarians. The Cameroonian goalkeeper, who took over from David De Gea, now has a total of 14 goals conceded in all competitions since his arrival at Manchester United.

Against Bayern in the Champions League, the former Inter Milan player conceded no less than 4 goals. A performance which sparked a strong reaction from Rio Ferdinand. The former centre-back highlighted the importance of the role of goalkeepers, saying they were “paid to make saves”.

“He knows it’s a big mistake”

He then mentioned the case of the Indomitable Lion, who is struggling to convince the Red Devils: “They have conceded 14 goals in five matches now. They could make it more difficult for opponents to score goals. He knows it’s a big mistake. He knows that the pressure is high, that all eyes are on him, and he has not yet managed this big moment. This is a nightmare scenario for Onana”explained the consultant.

“He’s as confident as we like with his feet, we were sitting there going ‘wow’ on a few passes, but as a goalkeeper you’re paid to come in and make saves, and that’s a big talent of (Leroy) Sane to configure it well. But he doesn’t hit him with any real aim. It’s not far from him, it’s not in the corners. Onana, he should keep that. It should be food and drink for him. He should collect that and then look for his next pass. But it was a very, very big mistake“, he concluded.

This frank review from Ferdinand highlights the high expectations placed on the shoulders of top-flight goalkeepers, and Manchester United fans will be hoping that Onana’s recent performance is just an exception in a season that promises still plenty of action.