André Onana could leave Manchester United this summer while the Red Devils set at 20 million pounds Sterling the amount of the Cameroonian goalkeeper.

Manchester United will authorize André Onana’s transfer this summer for an estimated 20 million pounds sterling, the English press announced. According to the Mirror, the Red Devils do not prioritize the sale of the Cameroonian goalkeeper at the moment.

Coach Ruben Amorim first thinks of recruiting several players to expand his workforce. The Mancunian club would like to afford the goalkeeper of the Royal Antwerp Senne Lammens but would be ready to trust Onana for another season.

But the Cameroonian goalkeeper could be sold if the English team receives an offer worth 20 million pounds sterling for the 29 -year -old. André Onana joined Old Trafford in 2023 as part of an agreement of 47.2 million pounds sterling with Inter Milan, but did not meet all the expectations placed in him.

Former Ajax Player Amsterdam played 96 games with Manchester United for 144 goals conceded and 23 clean Sheets. He often made the headlines for his very publicized mistakes during his visit to the club.