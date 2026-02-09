Basic school: sports week launched in Mbacké

The basic school week was launched this Monday in the Education and Training Inspectorate (Ief) of Mbacké, under the theme “sport, at the heart of the New Initiative for the Humanist Transformation of Education (NITHE)”, in the presence of the Secretary General of the Diourbel Academy Inspectorate.

Abdoulaye Oumar Kane, education and training inspector (Ief) of Mbacké, kicked off school sport in his constituency with a hike which brought together all education stakeholders. He took the opportunity to urge students to take an example from the “Lions” of football.

For Abdoulaye Oumar Kane, the “Sport Ngir Nite” concept takes on its full meaning through this activity. He emphasizes that sport conveys civic values, fair play, respect for the rules, but also values ​​of courage. He invites the students to draw inspiration from the behavior of the “Lions” of Senegal during the last CAN, saying: “Our lions showed us that we can combine fair play and bravery. This is what allowed us to win the CAN. He encourages them to take an example of their bravery.

Regarding the general theme of the basic school week, “How to make the school open to the community”, Abdoulaye Oumar Kane said he was reassured by the presence of the mayors’ representatives. He believes that the latter, as custodians of the people’s votes, represent the entire community, which is a good sign for the opening of the school to the community.

He expressed his gratitude to physical education teachers for their work with students last year, announcing that new challenges await them this year.

“We will organize better competitions, better finals and we will have better rewards,” he declared. He also announced that a color raising ceremony will be held at the Serigne Abdou Rahmane Mbacké school in Touba Ndame next Wednesday, marking the launch of school sports activities.