Mali: after Air Senegal, Air Algérie suspends its flights to Bamako

Due to the recent attacks that hit Bamako, the airline Air Algérie has also decided, as a precautionary measure, to suspend all its air links to the Malian capital.

Following the attacks on the Faladié gendarmerie school and the surroundings of Modibo Keita airport, the airline Air Algérie has decided to temporarily interrupt its air links with Bamako, as a security measure.

In the hours following the attacks, the Malian authorities decided to close Bamako airport and restrict access to the area. While these measures were lifted on the evening of Tuesday, September 17, 2024, Air Algérie and Air Senegal preferred to maintain the suspension of their flights, as the security situation remained uncertain.

Violent clashes rock Mali’s capital Bamako, forcing authorities to close airspace and the airport. Air Algérie suspends flights.

➡️The full article in the first comment pic.twitter.com/mWSlpSwtUa — TSA Algeria (@TSAlgerie) September 17, 2024

Although no official toll has yet been released following the attacks, local sources report an unspecified number of victims, both among the attackers and among the police. In addition, several individuals suspected of being the instigators of these terrorist acts have reportedly been arrested.

The army also reassured the population that the situation was under control and urged them to resume their normal activities. However, the authorities are calling for vigilance and asking the population to report any suspicious behavior.