Mali: after Air Senegal, Air Algérie suspends its flights to Bamako

Mali: after Air Senegal, Air Algérie suspends its flights to Bamako

ByThe Mwebantu Team

Due to the recent attacks that hit Bamako, the airline Air Algérie has also decided, as a precautionary measure, to suspend all its air links to the Malian capital.

Following the attacks on the Faladié gendarmerie school and the surroundings of Modibo Keita airport, the airline Air Algérie has decided to temporarily interrupt its air links with Bamako, as a security measure.

In the hours following the attacks, the Malian authorities decided to close Bamako airport and restrict access to the area. While these measures were lifted on the evening of Tuesday, September 17, 2024, Air Algérie and Air Senegal preferred to maintain the suspension of their flights, as the security situation remained uncertain.

Although no official toll has yet been released following the attacks, local sources report an unspecified number of victims, both among the attackers and among the police. In addition, several individuals suspected of being the instigators of these terrorist acts have reportedly been arrested.

The army also reassured the population that the situation was under control and urged them to resume their normal activities. However, the authorities are calling for vigilance and asking the population to report any suspicious behavior.

The Mwebantu Team
The Mwebantu Team

Led by Nia, the insightful editor-in-chief, Kwame, our technology expert, and Amara, the bold field reporter, the Mwebantu team weaves the vibrant narrative of Africa every day, forging a narrative bridge between the continent and the world. Their shared passion illuminates the mission of Mwebantu News, making African voices resonate on the global stage.