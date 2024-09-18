Cameroon-flood: after the government, Samuel Eto’o brings his aid to the victims

The president of the Cameroon Football Federation, Samuel Eto’o, has announced a modest donation to the victims of the floods that hit the Far North of the country.

After the government and President Paul Biya, it is the turn of Samuel Eto’o, the number one of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT). Indeed, in a publication on his Facebook page on the evening of Tuesday, September 17, 2024, he gave his support to the victims of the floods that hit the Far North of the country. All our affectionate solidarity to our brothers and sisters in the Far North of Cameroon. About ten days ago, floods caused considerable damage in the Far North region of our beautiful country, particularly in the departments of Diamaré, Logone et Chari, Mayo-Danay and Mayo-Tsanaga. These torrential rains destroyed more than 18,000 houses, flooded tens of thousands of hectares of crops, and caused the loss of thousands of animals. More than 33,000 families, or about 236,000 people, were affected, including an estimated number of more than 38,000 women of childbearing age and more than 4,000 pregnant women. This heavy toll concerns us all, regardless of the region in which we live in Cameroon.” wrote the former international.

He went on to announce a symbolic donation to the latter. I hereby bring my humble support and solidarity to the populations and families affected by the disaster. Beyond words, in support of the very appreciable and appreciated assistance of His Excellency Paul Biya, our Head of State, I offer a symbolic financial donation to demonstrate my deep solidarity with the affected families.“, added Samuel Eto’o.

Finally, he launched an appeal to all Cameroonian citizens. Unfortunately, the continued rains and the continued rise in water levels raise fears of a deterioration of the situation and the increasing risk of epidemics in the days and weeks to come (Source OCHA). Local authorities and humanitarian partners are implementing emergency responses, but are facing major logistical challenges, including difficult access to disaster areas. We must all mobilize for the Far North. This urgent civic emergency concerns us all.” he concluded.