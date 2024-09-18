CAN 2025 (Q): “I want to take the 6 points”, Rwanda coach warns Benin

The Rwanda coach spoke about the double confrontation against Benin next October, counting for the CAN 2025 qualifiers. And Franck Spittler assured that the Amavubi will come with the intention of snatching victory.

Three more weeks and the African teams will return to the pitches. Indeed, next October will see the third and fourth days of the CAN 2025 qualifiers. A double confrontation that is already decisive for several teams in the running.

Housed in Group D, Rwanda and Benin will also be at this football meeting. The Cheetahs and the Amavubi will cross their boots on October 7 in Abidjan as part of the third day, before traveling to Kigali a week later for the fourth day match.

A double battle at the end of which the winner would take a big step towards the final phase. Rwandan coach, Frank Torsten Spittler, has already launched hostilities by displaying an unwavering determination to take the six points during these two matches.

After two days, Benin is second in Group D with 3 points, behind Nigeria (4 points). With its two draws, against the Knights of the Mediterranean (1-1) and against the Super Eagles (0-0), Rwanda is second with two points while Libya closes the march with a small point.