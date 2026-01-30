Magal Porokhane: Temporary diversion of DDD buses

On the occasion of the Magal de Porokhane, Dakar Dem Dikk announces temporary diversions put in place from Wednesday January 28 to Friday January 30, 2026.

The note indicates that “buses from the Bignona, Ziguinchor, Kolda and Sédhiou lines will take the Fatick-Foundiougne-Kaolack route before resuming their usual route”.

On the other hand, “the buses of the Diaobé (Vélingara) and Kidira lines will pass via the Ila Touba, Mbacké, Kaffrine highway then the RN1 before joining their normal route”.

Furthermore, the Kédougou line runs without modification with pickup maintained en route.