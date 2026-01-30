Annual Ziara Madina Souané: Mouhamed Kandimouri encourages the Muslim faithful to reappropriate the values ​​of Islam

Madina Souané experienced religious fervor this Saturday, January 24. Among the faithful who massively honored their presence, the Khalif of this locality revisited the teachings of the Koran. He also called for the continued construction of vital infrastructure for the economy of the entire Sédhiou region.

The religious city of Madina Souané hosted a Ziara this weekend commemorating the death of its founder, Cheikh Mouhamed Salim Souané. This event is under the banner of “building the future with faith, responsibility and solidarity”. Thus, in front of several authorities in the region, the current Khalif, Mouhamed Kandimouri Souané reminded his disciples that faith is the first rampart for civic and moral peace and against division.

In a world marked by the excesses noted on social networks, the cleric invited the Muslim faithful to reappropriate the values ​​of Islam. “Authentic faith,” he said, “teaches respect for others, mastery of the language, mercy and forgiveness. Each individual is responsible to society. In a climate of tension and division, solidarity is a necessity.” The first notable of Madina Souané insisted in his speech on the importance of respecting human dignity. Moreover, it is in this sense that he wants the work on the Boudier loop to be resumed.

“This section is a major economic axis. It constitutes a concern for the populations. It must be done for the happiness of all,” he said. Added to this is the construction of the Sibicouroto anti-salt dam, the Madina Souané and Bantagnima bridge, the acceleration of electrification and drinking water supply programs throughout the Sédhiou region and the erection of the Madina Souané station into a health post.

In his speech, the governor of the Diadia Dia region promised to bring this message to the President of the Republic. He mentioned the government’s ongoing initiatives: the launch of work on the Tanaff Farim road, an important section in the economic development of the region. Diadia Dia also underlined that a military hospital was set up for a month to provide free relief to the populations. In addition to the visit made to the displaced village of Singhére Diola. For Diadia Dia, all these acts reflect the desire of the President of the Republic to provide a response to all the concerns of fellow Senegalese citizens.

Several people from the interior regions of the country as well as the sub-region took part in this Ziara which constitutes a religious agenda in the Sédhiou region.