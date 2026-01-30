Fight against malaria: nearly 10,000 mosquito nets distributed in Tambacounda

The honorable MP Mouramini Kaba proceeded, on Sunday, to the free delivery of nearly 10,000 mosquito nets impregnated with insecticide to the populations of the department of Tambacounda. An initiative which is part of the strengthening of the fight against malaria in an area classified as having high prevalence.

TAMBACOUNDA: Mouramini Kaba handed over, yesterday, nearly 10,000 impregnated mosquito nets to the populations of the Tambacounda department. The symbolic handover ceremony was held in the Plateau district, in the presence of health authorities and beneficiaries. “We are gathered here to graciously hand over these 10,000 mosquito nets to the people of Tambacounda,” declared the parliamentarian. According to him, most of these mosquito nets are intended for residents of the commune of Tambacounda, in particular those living along the dead valley of Mamacounda, an area where the proliferation of malaria-carrying mosquitoes is very high. Furthermore, 500 mosquito nets were distributed to the populations of the village of Botou, in the commune of Sinthiou Maléme. According to the patron, the initiative aims to strengthen the fight against malaria in an area classified as having high prevalence.

According to the MP, this gesture stems from an alarming observation: the Tambacounda region is among the red zones in terms of malaria transmission.

The activity also recorded the presence of the national coordinator of the National Malaria Control Program (Pnlp), Aliou Thiongane. The latter welcomed the MP’s commitment, believing that this action will significantly contribute to slowing the progression of the disease and removing the locality from the high transmission zone.

He also invited other deputies to do the same so that malaria is eradicated from the national territory. Coming back to the method of using mosquito nets, the coordinator urged the beneficiaries to use them properly.