Madagascarâ: Beginning of the electoral campaign for the legislative elections

The electoral campaign for the next legislative elections in Madagascar began this Wednesday, May 8. With a ballot scheduled for May 29, the candidates have three weeks to convince voters in the 120 districts of the Grande ãle.

In Antananarivo, the Malagasy capital, the first day of the electoral campaign takes place in a calm atmosphere, despite some observed showers. Weather forecasts indicate that this rainy weather will persist for the next few days. In the Soanierana district, political activity is already felt with the departure of a campaign team from candidate Emilien Ramboasalama. Former member of the opposition party “Tiako I Madagasikara”, he now presents himself as an independent to seek a new mandate as a deputy.

Some candidates have chosen to mark the start of the campaign by posing their posters as early as midnight. Others, such as former Minister Augustin Andriamananoro, have opted for a carnival with their supporters.

The issue of these legislative elections is size, as they will determine the new configuration of the political landscape in Madagascar and the majority in Parliament. The confrontation will be between the opposition candidates, who present themselves in a dispersed manner, and those of the ruling party.