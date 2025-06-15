Zambia: Announced dead, here are the latest news from Rainford Kalaba

After initially announced the tragic disappearance of the former Zambian international Rainsford Kalaba, the TP club Mazembe rectified its declarations.

According to the latest information, Kalaba did not succumb to the road accident as had been reported above. Indeed, the Congolese team had informed the public of the supposed disappearance of their legendary player, who spent thirteen years in the club.

However, it has since been revealed that Kalaba is still alive, although he is in critical condition following a serious road accident with his partner. Initially declared deceased by the rescuers who took care of it, the doctors then placed it in an artificial coma when he arrived at the hospital.

This development was shared by TP Mazembe on their Facebook page, bringing relief to those who feared for Kalaba’s life.