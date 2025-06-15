CAN 2025 (Q): South Africa offers Uganda

South Africa: the list of Bafana Bafana against Ivory Coast and Eswatini

ByThe Mwebantu Team

South Africa faced Uganda this Friday, as part of the fifth day of the CAN 2025 playoffs. And the Bafana Bafana won on the 2-0 score.

South Africa signed its third victory in the CAN 2025 eliminations this Friday. The Bafana Bafana took over Uganda this Friday, on the fifth day of the qualifying phases.

In a disputed meeting at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala, the South Africans won the score of 2-0. Morena opened the scoring for the Bafana Bafana in the 49th minute of play. And Maswaganyi definitively sealed the fate of the meeting with a second goal in the 89th.

With this victory, South Africa, already qualified for the African tournament, takes the lead in group K with 11 points, ahead of Uganda, second with 10 points and the Congo, third and eliminated. Note that the skulls are also qualified for the competition.

The classification in group K

South Africa: 11 points

Uganda: 10 points

Congo: 4 points

South Sudan: 3 points

Led by Nia, the insightful editor-in-chief, Kwame, our technology expert, and Amara, the bold field reporter, the Mwebantu team weaves the vibrant narrative of Africa every day, forging a narrative bridge between the continent and the world. Their shared passion illuminates the mission of Mwebantu News, making African voices resonate on the global stage.