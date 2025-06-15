CAN 2025 (Q): South Africa offers Uganda

South Africa faced Uganda this Friday, as part of the fifth day of the CAN 2025 playoffs. And the Bafana Bafana won on the 2-0 score.

South Africa signed its third victory in the CAN 2025 eliminations this Friday. The Bafana Bafana took over Uganda this Friday, on the fifth day of the qualifying phases.

In a disputed meeting at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala, the South Africans won the score of 2-0. Morena opened the scoring for the Bafana Bafana in the 49th minute of play. And Maswaganyi definitively sealed the fate of the meeting with a second goal in the 89th.

With this victory, South Africa, already qualified for the African tournament, takes the lead in group K with 11 points, ahead of Uganda, second with 10 points and the Congo, third and eliminated. Note that the skulls are also qualified for the competition.

The classification in group K

South Africa: 11 points

Uganda: 10 points

Congo: 4 points

South Sudan: 3 points