CAN 2025 (Q): The South Africa’s list against Uganda and South Sudan

The South African Football Federation has unveiled the list of coach Hugo Broos for the last two days of the CAN 2025 qualifiers.

Also in the race for the final phase of the CAN 2025, South Africa will face Uganda and South Sudan in mid-November. The Bafana Bafana will travel to the Cranes on November 15, before receiving South Sudan four days later.

For this double appointment, coach Hugo Broos unveiled the list of retained players. The Belgian technician called on a group of 23 Bafana Bafana, with regulars and some new heads.

South Africa’s list: