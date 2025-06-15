CAN 2025: Gabon, Uganda and South Africa win their qualification

Three new teams have validated their place for the African Cup of Nations (CAN) 2025, following the results of the qualification day on Thursday. Thanks to a series of favorable circumstances, Gabon, Uganda and South Africa thus join Equatorial Guinea among the qualified teams.

Gabon ensured its return to the continental competition, after missing the last edition. Lesotho’s surprise victory over the Central African Republic (1-0) was enough to guarantee the Gabonese panthers their ticket for the CAN 2025. This qualification offers Gabon the opportunity to show its potential in the face of the best African teams.

Uganda and South Africa on the way to CAN

In group K, Uganda and South Africa also took advantage of a circumstances competition to qualify. Their place was confirmed thanks to the defeat of Congo against South Sudan (3-2), a result which eliminates any pressure for the cranes and the Bafana Bafana before their match scheduled for Friday.

In parallel, Equatorial Guinea validated its ticket for the CAN 2025 despite its draw against Algeria (0-0). Liberia, by beating Togo (1-0), allowed the Equatoguineans to qualify without victory during this day.