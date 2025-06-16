CAN 2023: NSUE Holder, Serhou Guirassy on the bench, the starting 11 of Guinea Equatorial-Guinea

Equatorial Guinea and Guinea compete this Sunday evening (6 p.m., GMT+1) in the round of 16, at the Alassane Ouattara stadium. The official compos of the two teams fell.

It is the duel of outsiders. Equatorial Guinea and Guinea compete this Sunday evening at the Alassane Ouattara stadium, on the occasion of the knockout stages of the CAN 2023.

Sensation of this 34th edition of the African Cup, Equatorial Guinea came out first of all from its hen, notably with victories against Guinea-Bissau (4-2) and against Côte d’Ivoire (4-0). A perfect course of the Nzalang Nacional which will try to confirm it against the national Syli of Guinea, qualified for the second round as the best third.

The compos of Equatorial Guinea-Guinea

Equatorial Guinea: Owono – Akapo, Orozco, Coco, Ndong – Bikoro, Buyla – Edu, Machin, Ganet – Nsue

Guinea: Koné – I.Sylla, Jeanvier, Diakhaby, Diakité – Diawara, Konaté, Camara – So Sylla, Bayo, Guilavogui