Madagascar: national state of disaster declared after cyclone Gamane

On Wednesday April 3, 2024, the government of Madagascar announced a state of national disaster following the devastation caused by Cyclone Gamane.

This decision, specified by the presidency in a press release, aims to mobilize all the necessary resources to help the affected populations and begin the post-disaster reconstruction phase. According to the latest report from the National Bureau of Risk and Disaster Management (BNGRC), the consequences of the cyclone include more than 89,000 people affected, 19 deaths and more than 22,000 displaced people.

Infrastructure also suffered significant damage, with 135 schools damaged, 2,236 rice fields flooded and 23 roads cut. Several partner countries have already responded to the calls by committing to support Madagascar, according to the presidency.

Furthermore, the BNGRC reported that repair work on cut roads is underway to facilitate the passage of emergency services and restore traffic.