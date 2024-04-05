Central African Republic: attack leaves 17 dead in Bohong, government reacts

The Central African government has published a preliminary assessment of the attack that occurred on April 3, 2024 in the town of Bohong, located in the prefecture of Ouham-Pendé.

In a public statement, the government strongly condemns a desperate attack perpetrated by what it describes as “enemies of peace” in the Central African Republic. According to the government, this attack was planned and executed by members of the armed group 3R, part of the Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC).

Indeed, the press release emphasizes that this attack follows similar events in Boali and Yaloké in the Central African Republic, where defense and security forces succeeded in repelling the attackers. Additionally, the Central African government claims that the Bohong attack exclusively targets peaceful civilians in the town, aiming to hinder peacebuilding efforts in the country, particularly those arising from the Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation from Luanda in Angola.

Furthermore, he vigorously condemns these acts and assures that those responsible for this attack will be brought to justice. The government also reaffirms its unwavering commitment to preserving advances in peace and security in the Central African Republic, stressing that this will serve as a basis for the restoration of state authority.

Note that the 3R armed group, at the origin of the attack, is a member of the Coalition of Compatriots for Change (CPC), an armed movement formed on December 17, 2020 in the Central African Republic by the merger of six armed groups, including four from the Séléka and two from the anti-balaka. Since its creation, the CPC has regularly carried out military operations in certain cities in the Central African Republic.