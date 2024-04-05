Belgian Marc Brys named Cameroon coach

Marc Brys is the new coach selected to lead the Cameroon national football team, known as the Indomitable Lions, from April 2, 2024.

This 61-year-old Belgian technician was preferred over several other renowned candidates for his ability to guide the team to new heights. His appointment, officially announced via the television news on the Cameroonian national channel Crtv, is the result of the decision of the Cameroonian government, which sees in him the ideal leader to accomplish the ambitious objectives set for the team: qualification for the World Cup. World 2026 and CAN 2025.

Brys brings with him a wealth of experience, illustrated by his last spell at Oh Leuven, where his record included a variety of results over 34 matches. Its technical team will consist of respected figures such as Omam Biyik and Ashu Bessong as assistant coaches, Alioum Boukar as goalkeeping coach, with other key members like Dany Nounkeu as team manager, Christophe Manouvrier as physical trainer and Germain Noël Essengue in charge of the press.

The choice of Brys suggests a strategic direction aimed not only at immediate success in major upcoming competitions but also at the long-term development of Cameroonian football under the leadership of an experienced and respected coach.

Marc Brys, born May 10, 1962 in Antwerp, Belgium, is a former footballer turned manager. His playing career was mainly spent at FC Wilrijk, Merksem SC, KFCO Wilrijk, and Willebroek SV. As a coach, he has managed several clubs, including Germinal Beerschot, Excelsior Mouscron, FC Den Bosch, FC Mechelen, and recently OH Louvain until 2023. His coaching career also includes stints with clubs in Saudi Arabia like Al Faisaly and Al-Raed