Equatorial Guinea: heavy sanction for Emilio Nsue

Emilio Nsue, the top scorer in CAN 2023, was severely punished by the Equato-Guinean football federation for what it describes as“Serious indiscipline”. Consequently, his participation in the activities of the national team is suspended until further notice.

The suspension of NSUE stems from presumed indiscipline incidents that occurred before and after the participation of the national team in the 34th edition of the African Cup of Nations, according to a press release from the Federation. Despite his impressive performances during the CAN 2023, where he became the top scorer in the history of the Equatorial Guinea team with 22 achievements, Nsue sees his interrupted journey.

Although he led his team until the round of 16 and finished at the top of the scorer ranking with 5 achievements from the group phase, his exceptional contribution is now overshadowed by this sanction.

Note that NSUE is not the only player affected by disciplinary measures. His teammate Don Ivãchni Salvador Edu is also suspended for his presumed involvement in a “Unpleasant incident to Abidjan having required police intervention”which led to a significant delay in the return of the national team.