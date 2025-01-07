Aubameyang opens up: from disagreements with Arteta to his development in Saudi Arabia

In an interview with various media, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang spoke about several key moments in his career. He notably returned to the disagreements with Mikel Arteta at Arsenal, his mixed time at Chelsea and his current development in Saudi Arabia.

Aubameyang has returned to the episode that precipitated his departure from Arsenal, a delay following a trip to visit his ill mother. He disputes the reaction of Arteta, who accused him of having “planted a knife in his back”. Aubameyang believes he was misunderstood, especially since he was going through a difficult period on a personal level.

He also spoke of another delay in a match against Tottenham, acknowledging his mistake but saying some teammates had been given more leniency. Despite these differences, Aubameyang makes it clear that he is not on bad terms with Arteta. He even thinks Arsenal lack a goalscorer of his caliber to win the title.

Chelsea, Marseille, Saudi Arabia

The Gabonese striker also spoke about his complicated experience at Chelsea, marked by the dismissal of Thomas Tuchel shortly after his arrival. He describes a transformed Tuchel, distant and unrecognizable. Under Graham Potter, Aubameyang was sidelined, a situation he said was “disrespectful”. He turned down a loan to the United States and just worked out to stay in shape. Even Frank Lampard couldn’t turn the tide. Aubameyang describes a chaotic atmosphere in the locker room, with a bloated workforce.

Aubameyang found color in Marseille, where he arrived with the firm intention of showing his “true face”. He had his ups and downs, but overall enjoyed his time in the Marseille city.

Today at Al-Qadsiah, Aubameyang says he is happy in Saudi Arabia. He refutes the image of a closed and restrictive country, describing a “very open” mentality. He fully accepts his choice to play in the Saudi Pro League, affirming that his decision is purely sporting and that he is not concerned with the controversies surrounding the country. He focuses on football and feels good at his new club.