Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina renews his confidence in Christian Ntsay

Malagasy President Andry Rajoelina has reappointed Christian Ntsay as Prime Minister.

In an official announcement Thursday, at the Iavoloha State Palace, Andry Rajoelina decided to renew his confidence in Christian Ntsay as Prime Minister, for his second term at the head of the country.

“There is a need to provide rapid and lasting solutions. I expect the Prime Minister to show rigor and overcome all obstacles in the march towards development”indicates Andry Rajoelina, during a brief speech.

Andry Rajoelina also indicated that the Prime Minister will form his government this Friday. This government will also be responsible for working hard for the legislative elections which will take place during the first quarter of this year.

With this new renewal, Christian Ntsay thus breaks the record for longevity as Prime Minister. His first appointment dates back to 2018, during the political crisis that shook the country.