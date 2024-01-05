CAN 2023: Musonda discusses Zambia’s chances in difficult Group F

Zambian defender, Frankie Musonda, believes the Chipolopolos have what it takes to succeed in a very tough Ivory Coast 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Group F comprising Morocco, DR Congo and Tanzania .

Champions of the 2012 edition in Gabon after beating this year’s hosts, Ivory Coast, in a dramatic final on penalties, the Chipolopolos find themselves in a risky group that requires nerves of steel To advance. A big challenge for coach Avram Grant and his teammates who must at least finish in the four best third places to qualify for the round of 16.

A mission not impossible according to defender Frankie Musonda. Recently recovered from an ankle injury, the Ayr United player in Scotland believes in his team’s potential to do well in this African competition. “ I’m really excited“, declared the 26-year-old defender in comments reported by Cafonline.

“ We travel very far so first of all I just want to recover and also work tactically with the manager, the tactical team and the technical staff; so it should be a good preparation before the tournament in Ivory Coast,” he added from his training camp in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Zambia can beat any team

The winners of the CAN 2012 will end their preparation with a friendly match against the five-time African champion, Cameroon, before flying to Ivory Coast on Monday January 11. Commenting on the competitiveness of the group, Frankie Musonda said all the teams qualified for the tournament, including Zambia, are good enough to win any match.

“ This is a very exciting group with some tough opponents who have qualified for this stage of the tournament. Every game will be tough but, again, we think we can win every game, so I’m very excited and we just have to focus », concluded Musonda. The Chipolopolos begin their Group F campaign against DR Congo at the Stade Laurent Pokou in San Pedro on Wednesday January 17.