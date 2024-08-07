Gabon: Oligui Nguema honored as Grand Commander of the Order of Liberation

In Gabon, Brice Oligui Nguema, transitional president and head of the junta that overthrew President Ali Bongo, was elevated to the rank of Grand Commander of the Order of Liberation on Monday, August 5, 2024.

This distinction, which was presented to him during the colors ceremony, symbolizes the recognition of the Gabonese people and institutions for his patriotism and bravery, according to the presidency of the Gabonese Republic.

The National Order of Liberation, which includes the ranks of Knight, Commander, and Grand Cross, as well as the dignity of Grand Master, was created to honor the leading figures of the events of August 30, 2023.

Aged 49, Oligui Nguema took power after a coup d’état on August 30, 2023. Since then, he has led a transition whose duration remains indefinite, with the promise of returning power to civilians after transparent and peaceful elections.