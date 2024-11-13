Madagascar: 16 people killed by landslide

Sixteen people lost their lives when a boat sailing on the Tsiribihina River in western Madagascar was hit by a landslide early Wednesday, the Port, Maritime and River Agency (APMF) reported in a statement. .

The dhow, carrying 26 passengers, had made a stopover in a locality around midnight when a landslide occurred, causing the instant death of 16 people, according to the APMF. The ten other passengers were rescued and unhurt, the agency added.

The boat provided a river connection between Belo and Ankalalaobe, two localities in the Menabe region, in the west of the country.