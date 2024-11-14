Central African Republic: France relaunches its financial aid after 3 years of suspension

France has granted budgetary aid of 10 million euros to the Central African Republic, without conditionality, marking its first direct financial support in three years.

This donation, announced by the French embassy during a press conference in Bangui on November 13, was paid by the French Development Agency. It is part of a process of re-engagement and normalization of bilateral relations, and will directly finance operations aimed at strengthening the sovereignty and democratic governance of the Central African State.

In 2021, France froze this aid and suspended its military cooperation with the Central African Republic, accused of complicity in an anti-French campaign orchestrated by Moscow. Last April, Presidents Emmanuel Macron and Faustin-Archange Touadéra met in Paris, adopting a roadmap to relaunch their partnership and establish a constructive relationship.

Note that the Central African Republic is one of the French-speaking African countries where the influence of Paris has been called into question in favor of Russia in recent years. Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger have also distanced themselves from the former colonial power, while Russia is gradually strengthening its presence in the region.