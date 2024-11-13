CAN 2025 (Q): draw between Cameroon and Namibia

Cameroon, already qualified for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, shared the points with Namibia (0-0) this Wednesday at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, on the fifth day of the competition.

The fifth and penultimate day of the CAN 2025 qualifiers began this Wednesday. Cameroon, already qualified, went to Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg to face Namibia. In a meeting with several chances, the two teams separated with a goalless draw.

From the first seconds, Namibia showed great offensive intentions. Prins Tjiueza quickly worried the Cameroonian defense, but his shot was blocked. The Brave Warriors created several chances in the first half, notably through Peter Shalulile and Deon Hotto, but came up against the vigilance of André Onana.

In the second half, Namibia continued to attack and found the post twice through Prins Tjiueza. Cameroon, more discreet, woke up at the end of the match with the entry of Georges-Kévin N’Koudou and an attempt by Vincent Aboubakar.

Despite Namibian domination, the score did not change. Cameroon remains at the head of Group J, while Namibia remains last.