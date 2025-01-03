Liverpool: “with him, it’s black or white”, Salah admires Arne Slot’s tactics

Mohamed Salah has said he is impressed by Arne Slot, Liverpool’s new Dutch coach. With 17 goals and 13 assists in 18 Premier League games this season, the Egyptian striker is displaying exceptional performances, which he attributes in part to Slot’s method.

In an interview with TNT Sports, the Pharaoh praised the Batavian technician: “I am positively surprised by Slot. Before working with him, I didn’t expect such a level. Now I see how attentive he is to details and willing to admit his mistakes in order to correct them. »

Salah appreciated Slot’s ability to explain his decisions with clarity, while emphasizing his direct management style: “He’s very confrontational in a good way. He says it straight, without ambiguity. With him, it’s black or white, which is essential for players. »

Finally, the Egyptian international applauded Slot’s tactical finesse: “He develops plans adapted to each opponent. I hope we can continue this momentum. » Under Slot’s leadership, Salah appears to be thriving with a Liverpool in top form, ready to challenge all their competition this season.