Liverpool: Mohamed Salah announces his departure

It is an announcement that resonates like an earthquake in the world of football. Mohamed Salah, living legend of Liverpool, confirmed in an interview with Sky Sports this Friday that he will leave the Reds at the end of the current season.

“II really want to win the Premier League with Liverpool. It’s my last year at the club, so I want something special for the city“, indicated Salah in comments relayed by RMC Sport.

Arriving in 2017 from AS Roma, Salah, 32, has established himself as one of the best players on the planet. His stats speak for themselves: 17 goals and 13 assists in 18 Premier League games this season, and exceptional consistency with at least 20 goals scored in each of his eight consecutive seasons at Anfield. Salah is now the third top scorer in the club’s history, an achievement that seemed unthinkable when he arrived.

The Egyptian player is also synonymous with collective success. He was one of the pillars of the team that brought back the Champions League in 2019, followed by an English league title in 2020, ending a 30-year drought for Liverpool. His exploits, often achieved in decisive moments, secured him a place in the pantheon of club legends.

For Reds supporters, Salah’s departure will be heartbreaking. His memorable goals, like the one scored against Manchester City in 2021 after a legendary slalom, or his masterful performances during major European evenings, will remain engraved in the memories. Salah embodied resilience, humility and greatness, values ​​which resonate deeply in Liverpool.

As for Salah’s future, the mystery remains. Courted by many clubs, notably in Saudi Arabia, the Egyptian striker has not yet revealed his next destination. One thing is certain: wherever he goes, Salah will take with him the legacy of a player who transformed Liverpool and made football history.