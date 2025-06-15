Liverpool: “With him, it’s black or white”, Salah admires Arne Slot’s tactics

Mohamed Salah said he was impressed by Arne Slot, the new Dutch coach of Liverpool. With 17 goals and 13 assists in 18 Premier League games this season, the Egyptian striker has exceptional performances, which he partially attributes to the slot method.

In an interview with TNT Sports, the pharaoh praised the Batave technician: “I am positively surprised by slot. Before working with him, I did not expect such a level. Now, I see how much he is attentive to the details and ready to admit his mistakes to correct them. »»

Salah appreciated Slot’s ability to explain his decisions with clarity, while emphasizing his direct management style: “It is very conflicting in the right direction. He says things in front, unambiguous. With him, it’s black or white, which is essential for players. »»

Finally, the Egyptian international applauded slot tactical finesse: “He develops plans adapted to each opponent. I hope we can continue on this momentum. »» Under the direction of Slot, Salah seems to prosper in a Liverpool in great shape, ready to challenge all its competitors this season.