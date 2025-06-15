Kenya: five police officers tried for the escape of an alleged serial killer

On Wednesday, five police officers were presented to a court in Nairobi, capital of Kenya, after being placed in police custody the day before. They are suspected of having facilitated the escape of an alleged serial killer, still on the run.

Collins Jumaisi, 33, accused of the murder of several dozen women, escaped on the night of Monday to Tuesday from a police station in the company of 12 other people, Eritreans in an irregular situation. Arrested on July 15 after the discovery of bodies wrapped in bags in a dump from the slum of Mukuru, south of Nairobi, Jumaisi would have admitted to having killed 42 women between 2022 and July 2024, according to the authorities who describe him as “Serial killer” psychopath “ and “Vampire”.

The court’s decision concerning the maintenance of the five police officers, four men and a woman, will be rendered on Thursday. These police officers were in service at the time of escape. Three other people were also placed in police custody on Tuesday, but no additional information was given on their possible comparison.

In addition, the prosecutor said that other accomplices are probably on the run. Tuesday, the acting chief of the police, Gilbert Masengeli, stressed that the escape seemed to have been facilitated by internal complicities, given the number of agents assigned to the surveillance of the police station.

As a reminder, the escape was discovered Tuesday morning during a morning round for breakfast. The prisoners fled by cutting a metal fence in a walk.