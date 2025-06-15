Franco-Algerian crisis: the French ambassador recalled to order by Algiers

The tensions between Algeria and France rise from a notch. Algiers accuses Paris of having orchestrated a plot aimed at “destabilizing” the country.

The Franco-Algerian relationship, already fragile, reaches a new critical point. The newspaper El Moudjahidthe voice of the Algerian authorities, revealed on Sunday, December 15, that Stéphane Romatet, French ambassador to Algeria, had been summoned by the Algerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The latter would have presented him with a series of sorrows, including a qualified accusation of “fanciful” by Paris. According to the Algerian press, the services of the DGSE have led a secret operation aimed at “recruiting” former Algerian terrorists repentable to destabilize the country.

This summons, which was held on Thursday, December 12, but was not made public until three days later, reflects the extent of the diplomatic crisis between the two countries. It is part of a context marked by a deep disagreement linked to the Strategic Reverse of Paris in favor of Morocco in the Western Sahara file.

On July 30, Emmanuel Macron had written to King Mohammed VI to announce that France now recognized “Moroccan sovereignty” on this territory disputed since 1976 between Morocco and the Sahraouis separatists of the Polisario Front, supported by Algeria. This position was confirmed during Mr. Macron’s state visit to Rabat in October, marking a turning point in major repercussions on regional balances.