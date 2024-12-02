Liverpool: PSG rushes towards Mohamed Salah

According to the French press, Mohamed Salah is in talks with PSG for a free transfer next summer.

Mohamed Salah could wear the PSG jersey next season. The Liverpool striker is said to be in advanced discussions with the French club for a possible free transfer in the summer of 2024. According to information reported by L’Équipe, the Egyptian winger could join the reigning French champions to strengthen their offensive sector .

PSG seeks to fill the void left by Kylian Mbappé, who left freely this summer to join Real Madrid. Despite unsuccessful attempts to recruit talents like Jadon Sancho (Manchester United) or Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Naples), the Parisian club continues to scan the market. Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams is also among the targets. However, Salah appears to be a priority option for the capital club.

Under contract with Liverpool until the summer of 2024, Salah could begin pre-contractual negotiations with other clubs if no extension agreement is reached in January with the Reds. PSG hope to seize this unique opportunity to attract one of the best wingers in world football.