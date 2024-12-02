DRC: Cédric Bakambu ready to find the Leopards

Not called up for the CAN 2025 qualifiers, Cédric Bakambu dreams of returning to the Congolese selection after several months of break due to his repeated injuries.

The decision surprised the entire DRC. Undermined by physical problems, Cédric Bakambu decided to take a break with the Leopards. The former OM striker had in fact withdrawn from the selection after CAN 2023 in Ivory Coast. A big blow for the Congolese who had to participate in the CAN 2025 qualifiers without their star scorer. An absence which, however, did not weigh much on the Congolese team which validated its ticket for the continental tournament in Morocco.

In a recent interview, Cédric Bakambu returned to the reasons for his withdrawal. “I always feel indebted to my country’s selection, after my participation in the African Cup in Ivory Coast, I experienced ups and downs, I had to take a step back and look at things differently , I came back to a country that I knew better, unfortunately there were injuries, I feel good”he said.

With his physical problems now behind him, the Congolese striker hopes to return to the Leopards den. “I play regularly, I have recovered from my problems, I am focused to return to the national team and make my contribution, I have objectives among which it is better to finish the season, to play the African Cup of Nations in Morocco , a great country, but also helping the team in any small way to qualify for the World Cup”indicates the current Betis Sevilla striker.

“My relationship with the manager has always been good, like others I have known before him, we talk often and he supports me in all situations, I was determined to return to the national team when I felt better , now everything is fine, I congratulated the team for qualifying even if the last two matches were not satisfactory, but the strength of this team lies in its collective, I am proud of them and I give myself fully to make my contribution »rejoices Cédric Bakambu. A return which could strengthen the ambitions of the DRC, eager to win the African Cup of Nations.