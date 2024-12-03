2025 Club World Cup: the 4 hats for the draw

FIFA has revealed the four hats for the draw for the group stage of the 2025 Club World Cup. The tournament will take place from June 15 to July 13.

The new version of the FIFA Club World Cup, the 2025 edition which will be held this summer, is fast approaching. While the draw will be held this Thursday, the governing body of world football has just revealed the four hats for the distribution.

And unsurprisingly, the European giants grab pot 1. This is the case of Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and PSG. The Brazilian clubs, Flamengo, Palmeiras, Fluminense, and Argentinian, River Plate, also sit at this table.

Regulars at this tournament, African teams are also in the running for the trophy, with four teams selected. Al Ahly and Wydad Casablanca appear in pot 3 while Esperance Tunis and Mamelodi Sundowns occupy pot 4. As a reminder, each team will draw one opponent from each of the four pots.

The four hats:

Hat 1: Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, PSG, Flamengo, Palmeiras, River Plate, Fluminense.

Hat 2: Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan, FC Porto, Atletico Madrid, Benfica, Juventus, Salzburg.

Hat 3: Al Hilal, Ulsan HD, Al Ahly, Wydad Casablanca, CF Monterrey, Club Leon, Boca Juniors, Botafogo.

Hat 4: Urawa Red Diamonds, Al Aïn, Espérance Tunis, Mamelodi Sundowns, CF Pachuca, Seattle Sounders, Auckland City, Inter Miami.