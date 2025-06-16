Liverpool: PSG comes out of silence on rumor Mohamed Salah

PSG reacted to rumors more and more insistence in recent weeks announcing an arrival of Mohamed Salah next summer. And the Parisian management has brought a formal denial.

The news had toured the French press. According to information from the L’Equipe newspaper, Mohamed Salah is in negotiations with PSG for a transfer next summer. The Liverpool striker, at the end of the contract at the end of the season, has still not re -worn with the Reds and the Mersey club does not seem to be not inclined to keep his Egyptian scorer.

Except that the pharaoh will not wear the PSG jersey next season. The capital’s club has formally denied this rumor. “” It’s not true “replied Parisian leaders. And as if to definitively end these corridor noises, President Nasser Al-Khelaïfi also came out of silence.

“” He is a fantastic and incredible player, but we have never considered his arrival, to be honest. We know that all clubs would like to have it, but this rumor on this subject is simply false. If there is an opportunity, we will of course explore it ”commented the Qatari leader for Sky Sport Germany.