CAN 2025 (Q): Tunisia’s list, with Hannibal Mejbri

Discover the Tunisia list for double confrontation against the Comoros, counting for the 3rd and 4th days of the CAN 2025 qualifiers.

After promising beginnings in Burnley this summer, Hannibal Mejbri, the ex-Milieu de terrain by Manchester United, returns to the Tunisian selection. The young 20 -year -old, author of great Premier League performances, was summoned by coach Faouzi Benzarti for the double confrontation against the Comoros as part of the CAN 2025 qualifiers.

In addition to Mejbri, executives such as Montassar Talbi, Yassine Meriah, Ali Abdi, Aissa Laidouni and Youssef Msakni are also on the list of players selected for these decisive meetings. Tunisia, which aspires to consolidate its place in these qualifiers, will face the Comoros first on October 11 for the first leg, before going to the Comoros for the return round on October 15.

Tunisia’s list in front of the Comoros: