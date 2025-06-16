Kenya: President Ruto joined 04 opponents in his “extended government”

In an attempt to appease the challenge that shakes Kenya, President William Ruto announced the appointment of four opposition figures within his government. These appointments aim to reduce tensions and promote national unity.

This Wednesday, President Kényan William Ruto revealed the composition of his “extended government”, including four eminent opposition figures. This initiative is part of an effort to calm the demonstrations that have been agitating the country for more than a month and which have already made several victims.

Among the new members of the government, we find John Mbadi, appointed Minister of Finance, James Opiyo Wandayi, at the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum, Hassan Ali Joho, at the Ministry of Mines and the Economy of the Sea, and Wycliffe Operanya, at the Ministry of Development of Cooperatives and SMEs. All are influential members of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), the party of the historic opponent Raila Odonga.

Ruto’s strategic decision aims to defuse the political and social tensions that have led to deadly demonstrations. Supporters of the ODM, unhappy with the current situation, were particularly active in these demonstrations, demanding reforms and better governance.

By integrating these opposition figures, Ruto hopes not only to appease minds, but also to promote a more inclusive and representative government of the political diversity of Kenya. This initiative could be perceived as an outstretched hand for the opposition and a sign of its desire to work together for the good of the country.

However, this maneuver also includes risks. The integration of opposition personalities could be interpreted by some as an attempt to divide and weaken the opposing ranks. In addition, the capacity of this new government expanded to actually meet the expectations of the demonstrators and to establish significant reforms remains to be proven.