Liverpool: Mohamed Salah responds with irony to the criticisms of Jamie Carragher

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah reacted to the repeated criticism of Jamie Carragher concerning his contract negotiations with the club.

While the Egyptian, whose contract runs until mid-2010, is the subject of speculation around an extension, the former Reds player and consultant for Sky Sports strongly commented on Salah’s approach.

On Monday, the 32-year-old winger responded via an enigmatic tweet accompanied by a photo of himself with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil Van Dijk, two players also affected by contractual discussions. The message formulated to Carragher said: “ I start to think that you are obsessed with me. »»

Carragher was quick to respond with humor: “I have always been obsessed with you and I hope this obsession will continue next season. »» This public game reflects tensions around the contractual negotiations of Salah, while the future of several Liverpool executives remains uncertain.