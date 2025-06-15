Kenya: seven experiences of experienced mpox

The Kenya Ministry of Health announced Tuesday the detection of two new MPOX cases, bringing the total number of cases in the country to seven, while the authorities intensify their surveillance efforts to prevent a major propagation of the virus.

Deborah Barasa, secretary of cabinet at the ministry, said that these new cases were identified in the county of Makueni, in the southeast of Kenya, and in the county of Kajiado, near the Tanzanian border. “No death has been identified among the confirmed cases. In total, 61 contacts linked to the first five cases were traced, listed and followed, and only one of them was tested positive for MPOX ”explained Ms. Barasa.

She also said that more than a million travelers have been checked through 25 entry points since the start of the epidemic. Kenya analyzed 190 samples from 28 counties, among which seven revealed an infection in MPOX, according to Ms. Barasa.

In addition, she underlined the cooperation of the ministry with local authorities and neighboring countries to slow down the propagation of the virus.

On August 14, the World Health Organization declared MPOX as a public health emergency, calling for a global and coordinated response. This decision follows the announcement of African centers for the control and prevention of diseases, which had alerted to the public health crisis caused by the MPOX epidemic on the continent.