Algeria has 16 new planes to modernize its air fleet

The Algerian Minister of Transport, Said Sayoud, announced this Monday in Jijel that Air Algeria will receive, next June, the first of the 16 new planes acquired to strengthen its fleet. This announcement was made during a working and inspection visit to the wilaya of Jijel, at the Ferhat-Abbas airport.

The Minister said that the national company ordered 16 aircraft, not 15 as initially indicated, while chartering eight additional planes to cope with growing demand. The new devices, Airbus and Boeing models, will gradually arrive in Algeria.

The first, an Airbus A-300, is expected in June, followed by two additional deliveries in September and October. Subsequently, deliveries will get out of one plane per month until the entire order is honored.

Regarding chartered planes, Saïd Sayoud said that three aircraft have already been received. A fourth is expected for January 15, two others will arrive by the start, and the last two before the Hadj season.