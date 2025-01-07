Liverpool: Mohamed Salah responds with irony to criticism from Jamie Carragher

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah has responded to Jamie Carragher’s repeated criticism over his contract negotiations with the club.

While the Egyptian, whose contract runs until mid-2025, is the subject of speculation around an extension, the former Reds player and consultant for Sky Sports strongly commented on Salah’s approach.

On Monday, the 32-year-old winger responded via a cryptic tweet accompanied by a photo of himself with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk, two players also involved in contract discussions. The message to Carragher read: “ I’m starting to think you’re obsessed with me. »

Carragher was quick to respond with humor: “I’ve always been obsessed with you and I hope that obsession continues next season. » This public joust reflects the tensions around Salah’s contract negotiations, while the future of several Liverpool executives remains uncertain.