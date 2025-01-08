DRC: coup attempt foiled in Kinshasa

DR Congo: 12 civilians killed in attacks attributed to the ADF

ByThe Mwebantu Team

Twelve bodies of victims of attacks attributed to suspected ADF rebels were discovered last Saturday and Sunday in a forest located near the villages of Bwanasura and Otmaber, south of Irumu territory, in Ituri.

The first bodies, four in number, were discovered on Saturday evening, January 4, by young volunteers in the dense forest around the village of Bwanasura. According to local activists, these people were killed by armed men identified as members of the ADF.

The next day, eight other bodies were found near Otmaber, in the Bandavilemba groupement. These victims, most of whom had recently returned to their villages after displacement, were attacked while they were in their fields. Their bodies, already in an advanced state of decomposition, were buried on site.

The local NGO Convention for Respect for Human Rights (CRDH) calls on the government to take concrete measures to put an end to violence against civilians, which has worsened since the start of 2025. Christophe Munyaderu, coordinator of the CRDH, emphasizes that these attacks discourage the displaced, who are now hesitant to return to their villages despite a lull observed in recent months.

The Mwebantu Team
The Mwebantu Team

Led by Nia, the insightful editor-in-chief, Kwame, our technology expert, and Amara, the bold field reporter, the Mwebantu team weaves the vibrant narrative of Africa every day, forging a narrative bridge between the continent and the world. Their shared passion illuminates the mission of Mwebantu News, making African voices resonate on the global stage.