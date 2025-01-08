DR Congo: 12 civilians killed in attacks attributed to the ADF

Twelve bodies of victims of attacks attributed to suspected ADF rebels were discovered last Saturday and Sunday in a forest located near the villages of Bwanasura and Otmaber, south of Irumu territory, in Ituri.

The first bodies, four in number, were discovered on Saturday evening, January 4, by young volunteers in the dense forest around the village of Bwanasura. According to local activists, these people were killed by armed men identified as members of the ADF.

The next day, eight other bodies were found near Otmaber, in the Bandavilemba groupement. These victims, most of whom had recently returned to their villages after displacement, were attacked while they were in their fields. Their bodies, already in an advanced state of decomposition, were buried on site.

The local NGO Convention for Respect for Human Rights (CRDH) calls on the government to take concrete measures to put an end to violence against civilians, which has worsened since the start of 2025. Christophe Munyaderu, coordinator of the CRDH, emphasizes that these attacks discourage the displaced, who are now hesitant to return to their villages despite a lull observed in recent months.