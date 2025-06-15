Liverpool: Mohamed Salah announces his departure

It is an announcement that resonates like an earthquake in the world of football. Mohamed Salah, living legend of Liverpool, confirmed in an interview with Sky Sports this Friday that he will leave the Reds at the end of the current season.

“JHe really wants to win the Premier League with Liverpool. It’s my last year at the club, so I want something special for the city“Said Salah in remarks relayed by RMC Sport.

Arrived in 2017 from AS Roma, Salah, 32, has established itself as one of the best players on the planet. His statistics speak for themselves: 17 goals and 13 assists in 18 Premier League games this season, and exceptional consistency with at least 20 goals scored in each of his eight consecutive seasons in Anfield. Salah is today the third top scorer in the history of the club, an accomplishment which seemed unthinkable upon his arrival.

The Egyptian player is also synonymous with collective success. He was one of the pillars of the team that brought the Champions League in 2019, followed by a title of Champion of England in 2020, ending a 30 -year -old scarcil to Liverpool. His exploits, often made in decisive moments, assured him a place in the pantheon of the legends of the club.

For Reds supporters, Salah’s departure will be a heartbreaker. His memorable goals, like the one scored against Manchester City in 2021 after a legendary slalom, or his masterful performances during large European evenings, will remain engraved in memories. Salah embodied resilience, humility and grandeur, values ​​that resonate deeply in Liverpool.

As for the future of Salah, the mystery remains. Courted by many clubs, notably in Saudi Arabia, the Egyptian striker has not yet revealed his next destination. One thing is certain: wherever he goes, Salah will take with him the heritage of a player who transformed Liverpool and marked the history of football.