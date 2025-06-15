Algeria: a series of successful operations against terrorism and organized crime

A terrorist went to the military authorities of Bordj Badji Mokhtar, in the southwest of Algeria, while nine individuals supporting terrorist groups were arrested, and several operations against organized crime were successfully carried out by the National People’s Army (ANP) during the week of December 11 to 17, according to a press release from the ANP published on Thursday.

According to this operational assessment, the terrorist named “Benkhia Kouali” returned to the authorities of the 6th military region, in possession of a Kalashnikov pistol-machine, ammunition and other equipment. In addition, nine people supporting terrorist groups have been arrested in different regions of the country.

In the fight against drug trafficking, 65 drug traffickers were arrested, and 1,710 grams of cocaine as well as 376,917 psychotropic tablets were seized during separate operations. With regard to the fight against illegal immigration, the coast guard rescued 88 people at sea, and 395 illegal immigrants of various nationalities were apprehended across the country, according to the same source.